The Candy box dressed up to welcome Independiente del Valle and secure qualification to the next phase of the South American Cup.
The team of Diego Martinez managed to hurt those of Ecuador at 39 minutes of the first half with a goal from Edison Cavani which, after being reviewed by the VAR due to a possible offside, it was validated and turned out to be the goal of direct qualification to the Round of 16. As a result, the Xeneize had to endure with one less player during the last 30 minutes of the match.
In the next round, Boca will have to face CruzeiroThe series still has no confirmed date, it will be in August and it is already known that the starting point will be in Buenos Aires and the revenge in Belo Horizonte.
Below, we leave you with the date when the La Boca team could play in the next phase of the competition.
Martínez’s team will face Cruzeiro in the round of 16 of the 2024 South American Cup And although this duel does not yet have a set date, it is known that it will be played during the week of August 13-22.
The first leg will be the week of Tuesday the 13th and will be held at La Bombonera, where Boca will have to make a strong showing to make a splash at home. The final match will be the week of Tuesday the 20th at Mineirão.
