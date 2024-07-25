His next rival for the round of 16 of the South American Cup will be the Cruzeiro from Brazil, which they would face between August 14 and 21, closing everything on Brazilian soil.

🔥WINOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO #MOUTH!!!!! 🔜QUALIFIED FOR THE ROUND OF 16 OF THE SOUTH AMERICAN CUP! 🔜ANTE CRUZEIRO the weeks of August 14 and 21. IDA in #The Bomboneraback in Brazil. pic.twitter.com/QeJZH6cZ1E — Boca Juniors – La12Tuittera (@la12tuittera) July 25, 2024