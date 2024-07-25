Boca Juniors faced Independent of the Valley in the match corresponding to the return of the sixteenth of the South American Cup in the Candy box and managed to advance to the next round by beating the Uruguayan by the minimum Edinson Cavani at minute 39, after having tied the first inning without scoring and despite having run out Milton Delgado to 61 by expulsion.
His next rival for the round of 16 of the South American Cup will be the Cruzeiro from Brazil, which they would face between August 14 and 21, closing everything on Brazilian soil.
Below, we leave you with how the Xeneize’s agenda continues in the coming days:
Boca will owe a match since the 7th date of the local tournament overlapped with its match South American Cup. Now, he will play the eighth matchday directly at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 28 at the Juan Domingo Peron before the Institute.
The next match will be at 8:30 p.m. on July 31, at the Candy box against Banfield on the ninth date of the Professional Football League. The squad of Diego Martinez must add points at home to ensure they move up the standings.
Already entering a new month of competition, the Xeneize will receive Barracas Central in The Bombnera starting at 17:30. This match could become complicated due to the rival’s playing style.
This match has no confirmed date or time. Boca will have to visit Mendoza to face the Leprosy in a match corresponding to the 11th date of the local tournament.
Like the previous match, this classic also has no confirmed date and time, since the round of 16 of the season would be played previously. South American Cup. This confrontation will take place in the Candy box and it will undoubtedly be very exciting.
