The Secretary of Public Education (SEP) in Mexico has established a rigorous school calendar for basic education students in the country. This calendar includes two school bridges additional in Februaryas well as intensive workshops for teachers and intermediate vacation periods.

The next school bridge for students will be from February 24, due to the meeting of the School Technical Council (CTE). Students will be able to enjoy a long weekend that will include the Friday 24, Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 February.

Besides this school bridge, students will also have free days for reasons such as national holidays, such as May 1 (Labor Day), February 5 (Constitution Day) and September 16 (Independence Day). There will also be a long bridge during Holy Week that will take place between April 10 and 17.

It is important that parents and students are aware of the dates established by the SEP, in order to plan their activities properly. With the objective of complying with a total of 200 school days per year, the school calendar of the SEP is very detailed and rigorous.

In conclusion, basic education students in Mexico will have several days off from school in February and in the following months, which will allow them to enjoy additional time to rest and engage in recreational activities. Make the most of these days off!