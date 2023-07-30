He Atletico Madrid he’s on a roll! The rojiblanco team achieved a valuable victory in their pre-season friendly match against Manchester City by Pep Guardiola. The match, which took place in South Korea, left a score of 2-1 in favor of Atlético, in a confrontation that kept fans on the edge of their seats. Carrasco, Memphis and Ruben Dias were the authors of the goals in this pre-season match between Guardiola and Simeone’s teams
Atlético de Madrid vs Real Sociedad, pre-season friendly
After this exciting encounter, Atlético fans are already wondering when they will be able to see their team in action again. Well then, Atlético de Madrid’s next game will be a friendly against Real Sociedadand it is scheduled for August 2, 2023. Without a doubt, it will be another opportunity for the team to show its level and for the new signings to continue adapting to Diego Simeone’s game system.
This confrontation against Real Sociedad will take place in Nuevo León, Mexico. A unique opportunity for soccer fans in Mexico to enjoy the game of the mattress team up close and delight in the magic of the ball.
When does Atlético Madrid start the season?
Although the preseason is an important stage to get the teams ready, Atlético fans are also looking forward to the official start of the season. And they won’t have to wait long, since Atlético de Madrid’s first league match will be on August 14, 2023 at their own fiefdom, the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.
In that match, Atlético will receive Granada, a recently promoted team that will seek to give the bell its debut in the highest category. It will be an exciting clash, and the colchoneros hope to start off on the right foot on their way to winning new titles.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Campus
|
Result
|
K League All Star
|
July 27th
|
13:00
|
Seoul, South Korea
|
2-3 D
|
Manchester City
|
July 30
|
1:30 p.m.
|
Seoul, South Korea
|
1-2V
|
Real society
|
August 2nd
|
22:00
|
Nuevo Leon, Mexico
|
–
|
Seville
|
August 5
|
22:00
|
San Francisco, USA
|
–
