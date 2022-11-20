A NASA spokesperson said that the Artemis 1 mission program is, in fact, “a stepping stone toward sending regular crews to the Moon for longer stays.”

The administration is working to establish what it calls the “Artemis Base Camp” on the moon, which will include a modern lunar cabin and a mobile home, allowing astronauts to stay for up to two months.

“NASA will build on the momentum of this human return mission within 4 years, and plans to send a crew to the moon once a year after that,” the spokesperson added.

He continued, “Early missions will involve short stints on the moon, but as base camp develops, the goal is to allow the crew to stay on the lunar surface for up to two months at a time.”

The “Artemis 1” capsule launched on its way to the moon a few days ago, and it is supposed to transport astronauts to it in the coming years, for the first time since the last American flight as part of the “Apollo” mission in 1972.

This first test flight, which is uncrewed, is intended to ensure that the vehicle is safe.