The Argentine National Team defeated the Netherlands National Team 4-3 on penalties after drawing 2-2 in regulation time and went on to the semifinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The Albiceleste team opened the scoring with a goal from Nahuel Molina after a phenomenal and incredible assist from Lionel Messi and kept an eye on the game. At the start of the second half, Marcos Acuña was brought down in the Dutch area and Lionel Messi converted the shot from the penalty spot into a goal. Then the Netherlands went in search of an equalizer and achieved it with an isolated play and after a great execution of a set play in the last minute of the game. Wout Weghorst was the author of both Dutch goals.
Now, with the classification in their pocket, the Argentine National Team will have to face Croatia for a place in the final. The Europeans defeated Brazil on penalties with a great performance from their goalkeeper and they will seek to continue surprising in this World Cup. Let’s remember that the Croats are the current runners-up in the world after having lost 4-2 in the final of Russia 2018 against France.
For the semifinals, and for a place in the Qatar 2022 World Cup final, Argentina and Croatia will face each other at the Lusail Stadium next Tuesday, December 13, starting at 4:00 p.m. in Argentina.
The goal is still standing for Lionel Messi and the entire Argentine squad that is two games away from achieving the maximum goal in the world of football.
