The 2023 Women’s Soccer World Cup has already begun and soccer fans in the Argentine country were waiting to see the debut of the Argentina in the event that is held in Australia and New Zealand, from July 20 to August 20, 2023. The Argentines were measured with Italy at Eden Park (Auckland).
The team led by Germán Portanova took to the field with the expectation of being able to achieve a victory for the first time in the history of the World Cups for the Albiceleste, but the final result was 1-0 in favor of the Italians, thanks to a solitary goal from Cristiana Girelli.
The national team now has two games left in the group, seeking to remain in everyone’s memory by qualifying for the round of 16 of this competition: against which rivals will it be measured and when? We go over it.
How is the fixture of the Argentine team in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?
After the debut against the “Tanos”, the team led by Portanova will face South Africaand then he will close his participation in the group stage against Sweden. It should be remembered that the first two placed in each group will qualify for the round of 16 of the competition.
|
GAME
|
DATE
|
SCHEDULE
|
STADIUM
|
ARGENTINA-SOUTH AFRICA
|
7/27/2023
|
21.00 ARG
|
Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin
|
ARGENTINA-SWEDEN
|
8/2/2023
|
04.00 ARG
|
Waikato Stadium, Hamilton
When is the 2023 Women’s World Cup final?
The grand final of the 2023 Women’s World Cup will be held at 07:00 (Argentine time) on August 20, 2023.
