The U-23 selection of Argentina He made his debut in his debut match in the Olympic Games where it integrates the B Group next to Morocco, Iraq and UkraineThe first presentation kicked off this Wednesday, July 24 at 10:00 a.m. (Argentine time) against the Moroccans at the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium, with the final defeat 2 to 1.
The team led by Javier Mascherano, which has no players, will now have to quickly focus on what will be its next match, with Iraq as its rival. We review the calendar.
Next Saturday, July 27, starting at 10:00 am Argentine time, Argentina will play against Iraq for date 2 of Group B.
As in the 2024 Copa America, The best two teams from each group advance to the next round: the quarter-finals of the competition.There will be no round of 16, we will go directly to the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the grand final.
After losing to MoroccoThe Argentine team will face Iraq on Saturday, July 27, and then Ukraine, to close Group B, on Tuesday, July 30.
