Arda Güler’s future has become one of the hottest topics on the transfer market. Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have shown strong interest in acquiring the services of the talented player. However, it remains to be determined when he will make the final decision about his future.
What is FC Barcelona’s plan to sign Arda Güler?
According to sources close to Barcelona, the Catalan club intends to make the hiring of Arda Güler official this summer. However, Barça would also be considering the possibility of loaning the player to Fenerbahçe for a year, allowing him to continue his development before joining the culé team.
It is rumored that the culé club would be willing to carry out a transfer divided into two payments. The first half would take place this summer, while the second part of the payment would take place in the coming year.
Deco is working together with the interested clubs to reach an agreement satisfactory to all parties involved. The Turkish player has a difficult decision ahead of him, as he must carefully evaluate the options and consider which destination will be the most beneficial for his career.
Meanwhile, Barcelona and Real Madrid fans remain expectant, anxiously awaiting the outcome of this novel of transfers. Both clubs have high expectations about the possible incorporation of Arda Güler, who has shown his quality and versatility on the pitch.
In short, Arda Güler is at a crossroads and will have to make a crucial decision about her future. Will he join Barcelona this summer and spend a year on loan at Fenerbahçe? Or will you accept Real Madrid’s proposal? Time will tell what the outcome of this story will be, while the fans continue to speculate and the clubs negotiate in search of the best option to have the talented player in their ranks.
