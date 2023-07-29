Real Madrid has five new faces in its squad this season: Jude Bellingham, Joselu, Brahim Díaz, Fran García and Arda Güler. All of them have already had minutes in the two pre-season games that the Whites have played against Milan and Manchester United, except for the young Turkish player.
Why hasn’t Arda Güler debuted with Real Madrid?
The Turkish player suffers a slight muscle strain in his right leg due to muscle overload and has been training outside the team. These discomforts have meant that Güler has not yet been able to play for a single minute in the white shirt.
Will Arda Güler play El Clásico against FC Barcelona?
Although in recent days, the midfielder has done part of the training with the rest of his teammates, it seems that his recovery is not going as well as expected. During most of the training session, Güler has been working out in the gym and running on the pitch, according to reports from the COPE chain.
Although there is a lot of secrecy about the player’s physical condition, everything indicates that he will not be available for the Clásico against FC Barcelona either, since there is no need to risk or rush his return while in preseason.
When will Arda Güler be able to debut with Real Madrid?
The date of Arda Güler’s debut with Real Madrid is unknown as it will be marked by the evolution and recovery of his discomfort.
The whites’ next game is on Wednesday 2 August against Juvents Turin, the last of this pre-season tour.
We’ll see if the player is recovered by then, although they don’t want to take any risk with him. If he is not 100% on that day, we will most likely have to wait for the start of the season to see him play for Real Madrid.
When does Real Madrid start the 2023/24 season?
The first game of the season for Real Madrid will be next Saturday, August 12 at 9:30 p.m. against Athletic Club in San Mamés.
