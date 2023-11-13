Amid the hype surrounding Arda Guler’s debut with Real Madrid, a lingering shadow of injuries has clouded his path onto the pitch. With his signing in June, fans are eagerly awaiting to know when the Turkish promise will finally light up the Santiago Bernabéu with his talent.
When is Arda Guler expected to debut for Real Madrid?
Uncertainty surrounds Arda Guler’s debut with Real Madrid. Since signing him at the end of June, the talented Turkish player has been absent from the pitch due to a series of consecutive injuries.
Everything indicates that he will return in the European duel against Union Berlin.
What is the reason behind your prolonged absence
According to Carlo Ancelotti’s statements, Arda Guler suffers a muscle problemspecifically in the right quadriceps. Despite having recovered from previous injuries, this new ailment has prevented his debut, frustrating both the player and the Madrid fans. This injury would have arisen after his serious meniscus problem.
How long will Arda Guler be out?
Unfortunately, Arda Guler will be sidelined for approximately a month. This loss will deprive him of participating in several crucial matches, including duels against Cádiz, Napoli, Unión Berlin, Betis and Granada. A significant setback for Real Madrid and its aspirations.
How has Real Madrid approached Arda Guler’s situation in his absence?
The Real Madrid technical and medical staff has been working hard to facilitate Arda Guler’s recovery. A careful and personalized approach has been implemented to ensure that the player returns to the court in optimal condition and avoids future relapses.
“Calm and tranquility. It is quite normal for a player to be affected. He is new here, he wants to contribute to the team. For the injured player it is always difficult to endure the moment, because you see your teammates training and playing and you don’t,” he says. Carlo Ancelotti.
“His sadness is quite normal, but we give him all the love in the world. We don’t rush him. His future is here”assures the Italian.
