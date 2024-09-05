Ansu Fati, the young promise of FC Barcelona trained at La Masia, is in the final stages of his recovery from plantar fasciitis, an injury that has kept the forward off the pitch since July 24.
Just before the team’s tour of the United States, Ansu suffered this untimely illness that has delayed his return to competition and forced him to follow a rigorous recovery plan designed by the club’s coaching staff.
Hansi Flick, who has shown confidence in Ansu Fati’s potential, personally contacted him to assure him that he could count on his talent in the team. Motivated by this support, Ansu has worked intensively with trainers and physiotherapists to recover as soon as possible and prove that he can still reach the level he showed two or three years ago. From the start, the striker made it clear that his only objective is to succeed at Barça, rejecting any idea of a possible exit from the club.
Ansu Fati’s recovery plan includes specific exercises to strengthen the affected area and improve his physical condition without rushing his return, which could cause relapses or additional complications. According to podiatrist Alejandro Bayo, plantar fasciitis is a complex injury that does not have an exact prognosis, so the player’s availability depends entirely on his daily progress.
Although FC Barcelona recently shared images of Ansu Fati on the pitch at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, the player has not yet trained with the rest of his teammates. For now, he is following a specific work programme away from the group, focused on individual exercises that will allow him to complete his recovery without risks.
According to current estimates, Ansu is expected to be able to join the team in approximately a couple of weeks, provided that no complications arise during this final phase of his recovery. Although his return to the field does not yet have an exact date, Ansu Fati’s progress is positive, and both the player and the coaching staff are focused on ensuring that his return is at one hundred percent of his capabilities.
Ansu Fati’s return is eagerly awaited by Barcelona fans and coaching staff alike, as the striker brings a combination of youth, speed and goalscoring that is hard to find. However, the priority remains his health and ensuring that when he returns, he is in top condition to avoid any setbacks. With Hansi Flick confident in his talent and a detailed recovery plan in place, Ansu Fati is getting closer to resuming his career at the club he has always called home.
