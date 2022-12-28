Last Tuesday, the eagles of america they were left out of the SKY Cup when they fell by a score of 2-1 against Cruz Azul. Those led by coach Fernando Ortíz needed to win in order to access the grand final, however, they fell by the wayside.
Now the Americanista team will take a short break to spend the year-end festivities in the company of their loved ones, to return to activity next Monday and prepare everything for the debut in the Clausura 2023 Tournament.
When will America play again?
The next game for the Azulcrema team will be Saturday January 7when they meet against the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro on matchday 1 of the Clausura.
The game will be played on the Azteca Stadium field at 5:00 p.m., and you can enjoy it through the TUDN signal.
On the other hand, the directors of Coapa continue to work at forced marches to be able to close some other signing in the coming days. It must be remembered that up to now, America He has been discreet in the transfer market and has only signed goalkeeper Luis Ángel Malagón, who will be the club’s second goalkeeper.
