Club América has not started the Apertura 2022 tournament in the best way, after the multiple casualties they have had due to the absence of players who are in the Mexican team, sanctioned and/or injured.
One of the players who have not been available to the Brazilian strategist, andre jardinehas been the Spanish midfielder, Alvaro Fidalgothis after he was sent off in the second leg semifinal against Guadalajara and received a two-game suspension.
On matchday 1 against FC Juárez, he served one of his suspension matches, but since the match on date 2 against Querétaro was suspended, his return to activity will be until he completes his punishment in Mexican soccer, so that he will not play date 3 against Club Puebla.
The Spaniard’s return to activity will be to play in the Leagues Cup next Thursday, July 27, since he is not sanctioned in said competition and it would be there when he would return to the starting eleven.
While his return to action in Liga MX would be until date 4 when the Águilas visit Atlas, however, it should be remembered that there is no date for said meeting, since the dates and times of the dates after the Matchday 3 after the participation of the Mexican clubs in the Leagues Cup.
