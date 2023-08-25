Al Hilal thrashed Al Raed 4-0 and continues its good performance this season in the Saudi Arabian League. The goals for Neymar Jr’s new team (who has yet to debut in the light blue shirt) were scored by Mitrovic, Al Dawsari, Al Hamdan and Milincovic-Savic.
When will Al Hilal play again for the Saudi Arabian League?
The next commitment will be next Monday, August 28 in a preparatory duel before the first main course of the season in the Saudi League, as they will have to play away from home against Al Ittihad.
Date: August 8, 2023
Schedule: 20:00 in Spain, 15:00 in Argentina and 12:00 in Mexico
Stadium: Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium
Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
How have the last 5 matches of Al Hilal been?
Al Hilal arrives at this stage of the season with good dynamics, having won three of the last five games. They had a very good Arab Champions League, where they defeated Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad, but in the final they ran into Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr. From there, the League began, where they debuted with a 1-3 victory with a Hat Trick from Malcom, the star striker for whom they have paid €60M. Right now they are fifth with 4 points after drawing in their last duel against Al-Fayha.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Al-Ettifaq
|
August 28
|
Saudi League
|
Al Ittihad
|
September 1st
|
Saudi League
|
Al Riyadh
|
September 15
|
Saudi League
|
Damac FC
|
September 21st
|
Saudi League
|
Al Shabab
|
September 29th
|
Saudi League
* Hours yet to be confirmed.
#Hilal #play #Saudi #Arabian #League #win #Raed
Leave a Reply