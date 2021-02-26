The 10th extended season of The walking dead, which will be composed of six episodes, arrives on Monday, March 1 . The new installment is joined by stars: Robert Patrick as Mays, Hilarie Burton Morgan as Lucille, new co-star Okea Eme-Akwari as Elijah, among others.

In previous episodes, it was seen the downfall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the defeat of the Whisperers. Characters now prepare for the final battle. What will happen in this new scenario? Here we tell you everything.

What happened last season of The Walking Dead?

The last thing that could be seen of The Walking Dead was the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the War of the Whisperers. The Kingdom fell, the Hilltop was practically destroyed, and Alexandria abandoned in order to get ready for the last fight.

The survivors were trapped and separated from each other. However, when faced with near certain death, they went above and beyond to fight: they killed Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminated the threat of the horde.

When are the new episodes of the walking dead released?

Season 10 will be extended with six new episodes and will premiere from Monday, March 1.

In these six new chapters, the survivors will try to get ahead after the destruction left in their wake by the Whisperers. All those years of struggle weigh on their shoulders and the traumas of the past emerge that bring out their most vulnerable facets. As they wonder about humanity, the state of their collective community, and the state of their minds, will they be able to move on with their lives, their friendships, and maintain the integrity of the group?

How and where to see the new episodes of season 10?

The continuation of the tenth installment of the adaptation of the comics created by Robert Kirkman can be seen in Latin America through the Star Channel screen , which changed its name and was previously known as Fox Channel. Below you can know the schedules.

Channel: Fox Premium

Date: Sundays February 28

Time: 9:30 pm (Peru, Colombia and Ecuador), 11:30 pm (Argentina and Chile), 8:30 pm (Mexico).

Channel: Fox Channel

Date: Monday, March 1

Time: 10.00 pm (Peru, Colombia and Ecuador), 12.00 am (Argentina and Chile), 9.00 pm (Mexico) .

On Sundays, after the broadcast of The walking dead, the new chapter will be uploaded on the FOX Subscriber App. In addition, at 10:30 pm it will be followed by Talking Dead live, a program where what happened in each episode is discussed with fans and members of the main cast.

Trailer of season 10 of the walking dead part 2