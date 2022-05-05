The League of Legends ALL revealed his champion a few weeks ago, and if you want to keep track of him in his new professional stage, we tell you when and what time does Team Aze play at MSI.

The Mid-Season Invitational is one of the most important competitions of the popular game of RiotGamesas the best teams come together to pit themselves against entrants from all regions.

This time the venue will be the city of Busan, Korea, where we will not see a zombie attack, but perhaps a few will be left as undead if they perform poorly.

When, what time and against whom is Team Aze playing at MSI?

The first participation of the representatives of Latin America will be the May 10 at 4:00 a.m. Mexico time, when will face Detonation Focus Mefrom Japan.

Their next meeting will come a day laterwhen they meet face to face against the dreaded T1a team that is always positioned among the favorites of all competitions.

this encounter will be played at 6 in the morningso you’re going to want to get up early to see his majesty Faker teach skill.

Without a doubt, the biggest rival to beat. Image: Riot Games.

Their third confrontation will come on Wednesday May 12 at 7:00 am Mexico time, and this time they will face the representatives of Vietnam, saigon buffalo.

after this encounter Team Aze will have three days to recover and plan strategies because on May 15 they will face all their rivals again.

The first duel will be against Saigon Buffalo at 1 in the morning, the second before T1 at 4:00 a.m. and the last one at 5 in the morning against Detonation Focus Me.

What does Team Aze need to get to the next stage?

The condition for the representatives of Latin America to pass to the rumble phaseagreed from May 20 to 23, is among the top two teams in their group. In this instance they would play a double return to the best of one.

If they manage to overcome this challenge, they will advance to the elimination phase, where four squads will compete. from the 27th to the 29th with a single elimination format to the best of five games.

The challenge seems difficult, but in several sports Latin Americans bring out the caste when facing challenging rivals, so this could happen in the MSI.

Remember to support Team Aze in his passage through this great tournament and also follow us on our social networks for more news.