This is the story of Razz, a dog that could not walk and until a couple of months ago he was living a really painful life, also because he had no one to take care of him. Today Razz is another dog and is enjoying his new life in his forever home, with a loving family that goes out of their way to make him happy.

Razz is a mixed breed dog, a mix between a pit bull and a staffordshire bull terrier. He is only 1 year old, but he lived in really terrible conditions. Its previous owner, in fact, brutally abandoned it on May 3rd. For a long time he lived in the outdoor kennels of the Richland County Dov Shelter.

Missy Houghtonwho takes care of looking after dogs alone, remembers that deaf dog that could not move:

When he first entered, he was completely still. He couldn’t move at all.

But two months later, everything changed. Sure, he doesn’t walk as before, but at least he can move now. And above all he has found good-hearted people who take care of him.

Bethany Higgins is a veterinary assistant at the Mohican Veterinary Wellness Center, where Razz goes for weekly acupuncture and laser treatments. And it’s her new human mom:

I fell in love with him when I first met him, but everyone too. We had a pretty special connection from the start and everyone could see it. We got to a point where it was hard to deny it.

The veterinary assistant decided to adopt Razz on May 25th: his 6-year-old daughter Amelia also fell in love with him at first sight.

Dog could not walk: today he is enjoying his new life

Razz’s health gets better day by day. She has begun to gain weight, even though she often eats what she shouldn’t. In addition, she undergoes treatments to be able to walk better and better. A challenge for her family but she already knows how to deal with the needs of special animals like Razz.