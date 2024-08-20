Chicago (USA), Aug 19 (EFE).- Vice President and Democratic candidate for the November elections in the US, Kamala Harris, made a surprise appearance at the Democratic convention in Chicago on Monday and encouraged attendees to vote to defeat former President Donald Trump (2017-2021).

“When we fight, we win,” the leader said to applause after entering the stage unexpectedly to the tune of the song ‘Freedom’ by the artist Beyoncé, a piece that has already become her unofficial campaign anthem.

That phrase “when we fight, we win” has become one of the central slogans of his campaign.

Kamala Harris at the Democratic convention. Photo:EFE

Biden will give the convention’s keynote address on Monday, where he is expected to review his first and only term in office and pass the baton to Harris.

The vice president took advantage of her surprise intervention to thank Bien for his political work and his “historic leadership.”

“We will be forever grateful to you (…) for a lifetime of service to the nation and all that you will continue to do,” Harris told thousands of party delegates, who greeted her with an outburst of cheers and applause at the United Center, a stadium where the convention is being held this week.

Joe Biden, President of the United States Photo:Instagram Joe Biden

Biden said this afternoon during a pre-convention visit that he is ready to pass the torch to Harris and that he considers this speech, which at 81 years old represents the final stretch of a long political career, a “memorable moment.”

The president also rejected Trump’s comments that he had been the victim of an internal “coup” and said he was a politician “with questionable stability.”

The president will be preceded tonight by First Lady Jill Biden, who will pay tribute to her husband and ask Americans to support Harris.

So far this month, Harris and Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota who was confirmed on Monday as the candidate for Vice President of the United States, have presented their campaign, which has made use of much of the Biden-Harris team, and have launched a marathon of rallies in key states that have generated significant expectation and momentum, something that the Democrats now have the challenge of maintaining.

