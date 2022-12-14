Argentina and France will meet in the final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup that will be held next Sunday, December 18 at the Lusail Stadium. Both teams came to the tournament as two of the great candidates for the title and will have the opportunity to fulfill these predictions in the match that everyone wants to play.
Argentines and French also have a long history between the two. They have played 12 games with 6 victories for the Albiceleste, 3 for the Gauls and 3 draws. While for World Cups they have played 3 games with 2 wins that were dyed in light blue and white while the rest was for the European team. This was precisely the last confrontation between the two teams, both for World Cups and for friendly matches.
This last precedent was for the round of 16 of Russia 2018 where France, who would end up winning the title, eliminated the Argentine National Team 4-3 in a clash that was dominated by Didier Deschamps’ team despite how tight it was. seems to be the result. Kylian Mbappé (with a brace), Antoine Griezzman (from a penalty kick) and Benjamin Pavard scored for the Frenchmen while Ángel Di María, Gabriel Mercado and Sergio Agüero scored for the team led by Jorge Sanpaoli at the time.
This meeting marked the closure of the aforementioned Argentine coach and who took command was Lionel Scaloni who returned to the Albiceleste team the feeling of a team and a good game, in addition to having won the titles in the Copa América and the Finalissima.
Now, both teams will face each other in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Final in what will be a truly exciting encounter that will culminate with one of these two teams embroidering the third star on their shield.
