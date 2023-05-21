The Tigres team became the first finalist of the 2023 Clausura Tournament, defeating Rayados de Monterrey in the semifinal with an aggregate score of 2-1.
Coach Robert Dante Siboldi’s pupils tied in the first leg with a goal from Sebastián Córdova, while for the second leg, they won by the slightest difference with a score from Córdova himself, who is in good shape and has resumed his level of play .
Now, the cats are only 180 minutes away from being able to lift the eighth title in their entire history as a professional club.
When was the last time Tigres won the championship?
It was in the 2019 Closing Tournament when the university team reached the grand final of the competition. At that time the coach was the Brazilian Ricardo ‘tuca’ Ferretti, who led the club to a new title.
After being in second place overall with 37 points, and below leader León with 41, the Auriazules drew 2-2 against Pachuca in the quarterfinals, advancing for better position in the table.
In the semifinal they left Rayados de Monterrey on the road, drawing 1-1, and in the same way they entered the next round for better position.
Already in the grand final, the rivals to beat were the Panzas Verdes del León. The one and two of the competition met in the defining match. In the first leg played on May 23, 2019, the locals won with a goal from striker André-Pierre Gignac.
For the return match played on May 26, in the 90 minutes both teams did not harm each other, drawing 0-0 and Tigres won the championship, after losing to Chivas in the 2017 Clausura in their most recent final.
That was how Tigres managed to raise their seventh star on the Nou Camp pitch. Now, and after almost 4 years later, they have managed to reach a new final.
