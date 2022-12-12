Dominated by European teams since the Brazilian team won its fifth world title, the World Cup has seen, edition after edition, the prominence of representatives from the Old Continent increase. In three of the last four World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018), we had three or even four teams from Europe in the semifinals. The exception was the World Cup held on Brazilian soil, in which Brazil and Argentina were among the four best teams.
But the World Cup in Qatar has come to break this logic, especially thanks to Morocco, which has been the “executioner” of the teams from the Old Continent: in addition to eliminating Belgium in the group stage, Walid Regragui’s team has already eliminated Spain and Portugal in the round of 16 and quarterfinals respectively. The presence of the Moroccans in the semifinals of the World Cup also confirms an important achievement: for the first time since 2002, three continents will be represented in this phase of the tournament.
Twenty years ago, at the World Cup held in a venue shared between South Korea and Japan, three continents were represented in the semifinals: Asia, hosted by South Korea; South America, with Brazil; and Europe, with Turkey and Germany. At Qatar 2022, three continents will once again feature in the top four teams in the world, this time with Africa very much alive in the competition.
It should be noted that it is the first time in the history of the World Cup that we have an African team in the semifinals.
