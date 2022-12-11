We are in the semifinals of the World Cup and the four best teams in the competition have already been confirmed. Argentina will face Croatia, while the other match will be between Morocco and France.
A curiosity is that the 2018 World Cup final could be repeated, in which France beat Croatia. This is a fact that happened once in the history of the contest and you have to go back to 1990 to find the precedent.
Argentina and Germany defined the 1986 and 1990 finals. The first time was with joy for the Albiceleste (3-2), while the Europeans took revenge four years later by beating them 1-0.
Argentina and Germany had many clashes in the competition and have a very special duel. One of the curiosities is that it is the most repeated final in the history of the World Cups. In addition to what they experienced in 1986 and 1990, they met again in 2014 with a 1-0 victory for Germany with a goal from Gotze.
France and Croatia reached the final in 2018 and now they are showing that it was not a fluke. n Russia, the French won 4-2 and lifted the second World Cup in their history.
The first goal of that match was scored by Mario Mandzukic against, Ivan Perisic tied it, but then came the flood of goals from France: Griezmann, Pogba and Mbappé scored the following goals and Mandzukic himself finished the result.
