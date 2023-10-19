The United States published this Thursday a global alert asking for extreme caution from all citizens living abroad given the delicate moment that is being experienced after the terrorist attacks by Hamas and the war that has been unleashed between this group and Israel.

“Due to heightened tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations, or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the State Department advises U.S. citizens abroad to exercise increased caution,” the officials said. in the “global caution”, the new alert published by the State Department.

The United States also asked Americans abroad to “be alert in places frequented by tourists”.

The Department last issued such a warning in August 2022, following an attack in Afghanistan that killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

At that moment, US officials warned that “supporters of Al Qaeda, or its affiliated terrorist organizations, could attempt to attack US facilities, personnel or citizens”.

On the other hand, the State Department has instructed its embassies and consulates around the world to evaluate whether the security conditions in their respective countries warrant additional measures for both US citizens and the personnel who work in those agencies.

This is due to the possibility that embassies and consulates may be the target of protests and/or terrorist attacks in response to the unconditional support that the United States has provided to Israel.

Although these types of global alerts are not very common, the United States has used them in the past after events that can have a global impact..

Among them after the 9-11 terrorist attacks against Washington and New York, the military invasions in Afghanistan and Iraq and the death of Al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.

The State Department’s alert system also issues periodic recommendations based on the security conditions in each country..

This program, which is known as “Traveler Alert”, was modified about four years ago and now puts a number on the situation of each country. Section 1, for example, recommends traveling using “normal precautions” while section 4 asks not to travel to a particular country.

Colombia currently has a number 3, which recommends “reconsidering” a trip and, if that is not possible, avoiding certain areas.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

TIME CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON

IN X: @SERGOM68