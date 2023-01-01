In 2022, the teams of Monterey Y tigers they stayed on the line and failed to reach the long-awaited title.
In the 2022 Clausura Tournament, Rayados de Monterrey stayed in the playoffs, being eliminated by Atlético de San Luis from the penalty spot; For their part, the cats left in the semifinals, losing to Atlas by a landslide on aggregate 5-0.
In the Opening 2022, the royals did not have any luck either. La Pandilla fell to Pachuca in the semifinal with a 6-2 aggregate; while the university students went to the Fiesta Grande by beating Necaxa, although in the quarterfinals the Tuzos left them out.
When was the last time you got the title?
The 2019 It was a year to remember for all the fans of the Sultana del Norte, and it is that on that occasion both teams won their last and most recent championship.
In it Closing Tournament 2019the tigers they beat Pachuca in the quarterfinals, Monterrey in the semifinals and in the grand final they beat the Panzas Verdes del León by the slightest difference, thus achieving their seventh star.
Just one tournament later. in it Opening 2019, striped It was the one that achieved the highest medal, beating Santos in the quarterfinals, Necaxa in the semifinal and in the grand final they overwhelmingly beat América from penalties, obtaining their fifth title at the Azteca.
This is how 3 years have passed without the two biggest clubs in the north knowing what it is to win a championship, and now they will seek to throw all the meat on the grill to consummate a new cup in this 2023 that is about to start.
