He June 17, 2015, The Colombian National Team achieved a historic victory over Brazil in an exciting match in the group stage of the 2015 Copa America. The match, played at the Monumental David Arellano stadium in Santiago, Chilewas marked in the finals of Colombian football thanks to a solitary goal by Jeison Murillo that sealed the 1-0 final score.

According to the criteria of

This victory not only meant three crucial points for Colombia, but also broke a long streak of matches without winning against the South American giant.

After their victory against Korea, the Brazilian team paid tribute to Pelé. Photo:AFP Share

From the beginning, the team led by Jose Pekerman showed a determined attitude to impose its game on Brazil. The Colombian strategy was based on a solid defense and quick transitions to attacklooking to surprise the Brazilian defence. The first few minutes were full of tension and nervousness, with both teams trying to take control of the ball and create danger in the rival area.

The only goal of the match came in the 36th minute, when Jeison Murillo He took advantage of a loose ball in the area after a free kick taken by Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.

With precision, Murillo He finished with a first-time shot, sending the ball into the back of the net before the astonished gaze of the goalkeeper. JeffersonThe goal unleashed euphoria in the stands and on the Colombian bench, while the players They celebrated the well-deserved goal.

Brazil, led by Dunga, He tried to react quickly, but he came up against a Colombian defense very well organized. The defensive work of players like Carlos Sanchez and Cristian Zapata was crucial in keeping the Brazilian stars at bay, including Neymar and Robinho. In addition, the archer David Ospina He had an outstanding performance, making several key saves that ensured Colombia’s advantage.

The second half was characterized by Brazil going all out on the attack in search of a draw, but without success. Frustration began to be noticed in the Brazilian team, which led to several fouls and yellow cards. Colombia, for its part, remained calm and continued to execute its game plan with discipline and determination. The solidarity and collective effort of the Colombians were evident in every fight for the ball and in every attempt to attack.

Neymar. Photo:AFP Share

The match had a tense ending, with both teams fighting until the last minute. In stoppage time, a brawl between players from both teams resulted in thethe expulsion of Neymar and Carlos Bacca, which added more drama to an already exciting match. Despite the Brazilian pressure in the final minutes, Colombia managed to maintain its lead and seal the victory.

This victory was especially significant for Colombia, not only for beating a historically dominant rival like Brazil, but also because it revitalized the team’s hopes in the 2015 Copa America. The victory allowed them to advance to the next phase of the tournament, demonstrating that Colombian football was in an internationally competitive level.

The historic night of June 17, 2015 will remain engraved in the memory of Colombian fans as an example of courage, strategy and talent. The victory over Brazil in the Copa America 2015 It was not only a sporting achievement, but also a moment of national pride that united Colombians in an unforgettable celebration.

What time and where to watch the match?

The teams will meet again Today Tuesday July 2nd at 8:00 pm (Colombian time). The match will be held at Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, USA.

You can watch the match on the channel Caracol Tv, Gol Caracol, Directv and DGO.

” data-instgrm-version=”14″ >

Daniela Gutierrez Munar

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS