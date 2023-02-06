River, racing, Independent and San Lorenzo they lost their respective matches on the second date of the 2023 Professional League, and Boca Juniors they equalized against Central Córdoba, so none of the so-called “big 5 teams” of Argentine soccer could obtain victory.
Although it is atypical, it is not the first time that this has happened in the domestic competition, but the statistics had to be reviewed to find the last opportunity in which this particular fact had occurred. We go over it.
It was on the sixth date of the Professional League 2022: Boca fell to Banfield for 3-0, barracks exceeded to Saint Lawrence 2-1, Hurricane you won to River 3-2 e Independent lost 3-1 to Platense for 3-1. Like Boca on this occasion, the only one who could salvage a point was racingthat equaled in view of sarmiento. That day was held between Friday, July 1 and Monday, July 4, 2022.
The losses were River in view of belgrano 2-1, as a visitor, for Pablo Vegetti’s double; racing in the same condition fell vs Argentines 1-0, with goals from former Hurricane Rodrigo Cabral; Independent at home he suffered a setback against Platense and fell 2-1, with goals from Castro and Servetto; while San Lorenzo was measured with lanus in La Fortaleza and it was also 2-1 down, goals from Díaz and Esquivel. Mouth drew 0-0 with Central Cordoba at La Bombonera, thanks to the penalty saved by “Chiquito” Romero against Facundo Castelli.
