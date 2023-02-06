NONE OF THE BIG 5 WON THIS DATE!

❌️River, Independiente and San Lorenzo fell 2 to 1 to Belgrano, Platense and Lanus respectively.

❌️Racing lost 1 to 0 against Argentinos.

➖️Boca, although he was the only one who got a point, he could not go from 0 against Central Cba pic.twitter.com/K9GChkJZtE

