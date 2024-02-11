The Argentine under 23 team is playing everything for everything against Brazil to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. If those led by Javier Mascherano do not achieve victory, they will automatically be excluded from the Olympic event in the middle of the year.
When was the last time that the Argentine soccer team did not qualify for the Olympic Games?
The last time that the Argentine soccer team did not qualify for the Olympic Games was in 2011, in the South American tournament that was held in Peru and which granted two places for London 2012.
The Argentine team had just been champions in the Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008 editions, with great teams led by Messi, Di María, Mascherano and company.
In the 2011 South American tournament, held in Peru, Argentina qualified first in Group A, along with Chile and Uruguay. Brazil, Ecuador and Colombia also entered the final hexagonal. Of those six teams, the first four were going to qualify for the U20 World Cup and the first two, for the Olympic Games.
After the 5 games, Brazil became champion of the tournament, Uruguay came in second place and the Argentine team completed the podium, although it was not enough to qualify for the Olympic event that was going to be held the following year.
