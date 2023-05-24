After three games played, and with another three remaining to define Group D of the Copa Libertadores de América, Martín Demichelis’s River Plate is last in their area, with just three units, although Sporting Cristal and The Strongest have the the same amount (they are surpassed by goal difference), while Fluminense leads with nine.
“Millo” knows that it depends on himself to finish first or second and get into the round of 16 of the contest, but at the same time he knows that the margin of error is minimal, so we will review the last history of the river plate cast without going to the next instance.
When was the last time that River was left out in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores?
It was in 2009, with “Pipo” Gorosito as DT. On April 30 of that year, a River already eliminated thrashed San Martín de Porres University 3-0 at home for the last date of the group stage with goals from Gustavo Bou, Rubens Sambueza and Diego Barrado.
What were the results the last time River was left out in the group stage?
River 1 (Buonanotte) – National of Paraguay 0.
San Martin de Porres 2 (Díaz and Ludueña) – River 1 (Falcao).
National of Uruguay 3 (Fernández, Lodeiro and Victorino) -River 0.
River 0 – National of Uruguay 0.
Paraguayan National 4 (Escobar, Núñez -2- and Ruiz Peralta) – River 2 (Falcao and Gallardo).
River 3 (Gustavo Bou, Rubens Sambueza and Diego Barrado) – San Martin de Porres 0.
How did River do after that elimination?
After that, River went through the worst years in its history: it did not participate from 2010 until 2014 inclusive, when the Millionaire won the Final Tournament with Ramón Díaz and returned to say present the following year, already with Marcelo Gallardo as coach. The “Muñeco” and the Libertadores got along wonderfully, surpassing the group stage in all editions and lifting two Cups, the one in 2015 and the one in 2018, no less than in Madrid against their classic rival Boca.
#time #River #left #group #stage #Copa #Libertadores
Leave a Reply