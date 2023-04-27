By the date 13 of the Professional League 2023 of Argentine soccer, River sought to surpass Independent to continue with the difference of six points over his immediate pursuer San Lorenzo (33-27), who had beaten Platense in the first turn and in an agonizing way 1-0.
The River Plate set achieved it in the classic against “Red”: he won 2 to 0 with goals from Esequiel Barco, who complied with the Law of the Ex scoring a great goal, and from the Colombian Miguel Borja, who came on from the bench in the second half and was able to win the position over Sergio Barreto and then define crossed before the departure of Rodrigo Rey .
At the same time, their classic rival Boca Juniors also appeared on Sunday, around noon in Rosario, and matched Central around the hour 2 to 2: although Jorge Almirón’s team celebrated the context of the match , the reality is that “Xeneize” does not win in the local tournament, ranking 17th with 15 points, 18 from the tip!
Faced with this situation, many fans wondered if this is the first time it has happened or when was the last precedent of such a difference between the classic Argentine soccer rivals. We tell you.
When was the last time that River took 18 points from Boca?
It was in the Final Tournament 2013: River took 18 units from Boca at the end of date 17 (32 to 14), and at the end of the tournament, the difference between one and the other was 17 points.
What was the biggest point difference between River and Boca in favor of “Millo”?
On December 18, 1996, River thrashed Vélez 3-0 at the Monumental and was champion of the Apertura Tournament one date before the end. He added a total of 46 units, with a 21 advantage over Boca, which finished in 10th place with 25. That is the record so far.
What was the biggest point difference between River and Boca in favor of “Xeneize”?
Boca finished date 19 of the 2008 Opening with 39 points. River finished last with 14, with a difference of 25. If the 3 of the tiebreaker for the victory against San Lorenzo are considered, the distance was 28.
