Real Madrid of Spain beat RB Leipzig 1-0 at home, in the round of 16 first leg of the Champions League with a goal from Brahim Diaz, and will now host the German rival at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium with the aim of getting into the quarterfinals.
Although we all know that he is the great candidate to keep this key, and even more so taking into account that he was able to win the first match and away from home, football has also shown us that great surprises exist and that is why we should not be forceful when it comes to ensuring that “Merengue” will pass the phase without major inconveniences.
For data lovers, it should be noted that the institution whose coach is Carlo Ancelotti They have only missed out on one of their last 20 two-legged UEFA Champions League ties after winning the first leg. When was it and against what rival? We tell you.
It was against Ajax from the Netherlands, in the 2018-19 season of the Champions Leaguein the same instance that will be disputed now: the round of 16
On that occasion, they had won 1-2 as a visitor in the first leg, but lost 1-4 in the lapon March 5, 2019, with an overall result of 3-5.
The Santiago Bernabéu Stadium witnessed a spectacular performance by the Dutch team, which went out determinedly to win and found itself with two goals in the first 18 minutes: first Ziyech and then David Neres, both with an assist from Tadic.
Although Asensio put the preliminary 1-2, once again Tadic, the figure of the match, took charge of the visiting team and in this case scored and made it 3-1 in the second half, while Schone increased the score and determined the Final 4-1 for the then team led by Ten Hag.
That Ajax would be eliminated in the semifinals by Tottenham of England, who then lost in the grand final against another rival from their country, Liverpool. ¿What will happen here?
