After the transfer market closed and this information has been confirmed, Real Madrid will not have any player wearing the number 9 shirt in the 2023/24 season. This transfer period has been historic for Real Madrid and it is the first time in its history that no player will carry the aforementioned number.
This seemed strange to many and that is why a large amount of expectations were generated around the signing of Mbappé to Real Madrid but finally the Frenchman has not reached the Merengue team and this number has been released after the departure of Karim Benzema to Arabia Saudi.
Joselu arrived at Real Madrid but decided to take the number 14, just as Arda Güler and Brahim Díaz did not want this number either. The same also happened with the two Brazilian attackers, Vinicius and Rodrygo, who have changed numbers, the first of them kept number 7 while Rodrygo did so with number 11. With things like this, number 9 has remained free and This is how it will be until next season, unless the merengue club goes to the winter market and takes over the services of a player who decides to wear this number on his shirt.
There have been a large number of players who have become Real Madrid legends wearing the number 9 on their shirts. Di Stéfano has been one of the great bearers of this number, a legacy that has been continued and helped to forge the mystique of this number by players such as Grosso and Santillana, who has worn the white 9 for the longest time, Hugo Sánchez and Zamorano. Already in the era of Florentino Pérez, important players for Real Madrid have also worn this number, starting with Ronaldo Nazario, Morientes or Cristiano Ronaldo who wore this number upon arrival before inheriting the 7, and later Benzema was the last 9 from Madrid.
