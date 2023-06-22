This weekend the return final of the First Category A of Colombian soccer will take place between Millonaries FC and National Athleticboth teams will seek to add another title to their record.
For this reason, here we recount the last occasion in which Millonaries FC He was champion in Colombia.
The 2017 Finalization Tournament was the eighty-sixth edition of the First A Category of Colombian professional soccer, being the second tournament of the 2017 season.
For the first time in the history of the Colombian professional league, the final was played with the Bogota classic between Santa Fe and Millionaires.
millionaires He got his fifteenth title in the highest category of Colombian soccer, after beating in the final the Santa Fe by a global score of 2-3. After winning the first leg 1-0 at the El Campin stadium, the ambassador team managed to draw in the second leg by a score of 2-2, to obtain the league championship.
Total, Millonaries FC He has been the monarch of coffee football 15 times: 1949, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1959, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1972, 1978, 1987, 1988, 2012-II and 2017-II.
