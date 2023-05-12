While we all love to see teams considered to be the best in the world face each other in the latter stages, it’s also incredibly exciting to see a team that wasn’t expected to go very far reach the final stages of the Champions League.
That is exactly what is happening in the 2022/23 campaign because the Derby della Madonnina in the semifinals between Inter and AC Milan has already had its first leg, with a 2-0 victory for the Interistas, and whoever wins in the series they will face Real Madrid or Manchester City, two of the great candidates in the preview of the most important continental tournament at club level.
Looking specifically at Inter, while it still falls short of being one of the most decorated clubs in the tournament’s history, it may have a great chance of being crowned this year. We review his story.
When was the last time that Inter was champion of the Champions League?
The most recent triumph of the Neroazzurro in Europe was in 2009/10, when they beat Bayern Munich in the final, thus achieving their third title of this type. The result was 0-2 at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium with a brace from Diego Milito, the Argentine striker.
What was Inter’s line-up like when they won their last Champions League?
Julius Caesar; Maicon, Lucio, Samuel, Chivu; Zanetti, Cambiasso, Sneijder; Eto’o, Milito, Pandev.
How many times did Inter win the Champions League?
Inter from Italy won the Champions League three times, in addition to being on the verge of winning the title on two other occasions, being runner-up.
|
YEAR
|
STADIUM
|
RESULT
|
1963/64
|
Ernst-Happel-Stadion-Vienna
|
Inter 3-1 Real Madrid
|
1964/65
|
Stadio San Siro-Milan
|
Inter 1-0 Benfica
|
2009/10
|
Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain
|
Inter 2-0 Bayern Munich
