Season out of the ordinary for a FC Barcelona that will not play at the Camp Nou as we are used to and will do so at Montjuic. Apart from this strange event, in the 2023/24 season they will not have any player who defends the elastic with the number 10 on their back. Four days after the transfer market closed its doors, the Blaugrana team announced the entire squad for this course and the number that each one will wear on their shirt and no footballer will wear the mythical 10 Blaugrana number. The first team of FC Barcelona is thus left without that number in the squad after 28 years since the last time something like this happened, in 1995.
The number 10 is an emblematic number in the vast majority of clubs and that of FC Barcelona was not going to be less. Said number has been worn by players like Giovanni, Litmanen, Rivaldo, Riquelme, Ronaldinho, Messi and the most recent of all, Ansu Fati, who has left on loan this season for the Premier League and leaves this number unrepresented in the squad culé Other numbers that remain free are the 19 of Kessié who is leaving for Saudi Arabia and the 24 of Eric García who is leaving on loan to Girona.
In these FC Barcelona numbers for this season it stands out that up to 10 players will wear a new number on their backs, these players are the two “Joaos”, Cancelo and Joao Félix who will play with the 2 and 14 respectively, Íñigo Martínez will play with the number 5, inherited from Sergio Busquets while Oriol Romeu has taken number 18 after Jordi Alba released him, the other signing of the squad, Gundogan, has chosen number 22
Alejandro Balde has changed his number and will now be number 3, just like Ferran who changes his number to 7, Raphinha keeps number 11, Gavi finally takes number 6 and Iñaki Peña will wear number 13.
