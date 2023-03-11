Deportivo Cruz Azul is going through one of its worst sporting moments in recent years, as it is very far from the direct qualifying zone for the Liguilla and is out of the playoff position, positioning itself in fourteenth place after 11 rounds (it still you need to play two games).
In this way, in case of not improving his results in the current regular phase, he could be left out of the positions to minimally enter the playoffs.
At the moment, the Machine has two tournaments in a row that advances to the Liguilla both times via playoffs, although in those last two tournaments on both occasions it was eliminated in the quarterfinals so they really have not been a worthy candidate for the title since the Closing 2021 when they broke their drought.
The tournament after having been champion of Mexican soccer, the Apertura 2021, the Celeste Machine could not advance among the eight best teams in the tournament and was eliminated in the play-off round after being eliminated 4-1 by Club de Fútbol Monterrey by 4- 1.
In this way, the cement team has been at least a year old and can even advance to the best eight in the tournament, but it has not advanced beyond the quarterfinals. In the present Clausura 2023 again it seems difficult for him to resume the level to be a real candidate for the championship with half the games of the regular phase to go.
