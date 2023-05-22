Chivas advanced to the grand final of the 2023 Clausura Tournament, beating the Águilas del América on aggregate by a score of 3-2.
The red and white goals were the work of Ronaldo Cisneros, Alan Mozo and Jesús Orozco. With this victory, those led by Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic will once again play a final,
The most recent time that Chivas reached the last game was in the 2017 Clausura Tournament against the Tigres.
In the quarterfinals they beat Atlas by a score of 1-1, advancing for the best position in the general table. In the semifinal they gave an account of Toluca, drawing 2-2 and getting their pass to the next round on points in the tournament.
In the grand final match against the cats in 2017, in the first leg they tied 2-2, with goals from Alan Pulido and Rodolfo Pizarro, while French striker André-Pierre Gignac discounted for Tigres with a double.
For the second leg played on May 28, Alan Pulido and José Juan ‘Gallito’ Vázquez sealed the victory, while the goal for Tigres was scored by Ismael Sosa. That was how the rojiblancos prevailed on aggregate 4-3.
This is how Chivas obtained its 12th championship in its entire history as a professional club. Now, if the people of Guadalajara defeat Tigres, they would be reaching the Águilas del América with 13 stars; However, if they lose, they would reach 10 runners-up, in the same way tying the Azulcrema team.
