Bayer Leverkusen faces the almighty Bayern Munich today to determine who takes the current lead in the Bundesliga. They both knew that they could not fail, since if Bayern did, Leverkusen would go to 5 points, and if Leverkusen failed, the others would overtake them and lose first position. Therefore, the match was tense, and at the highest level, and to the surprise of possibly a large part of the fans, it was the local team, Leverkusen, who took the victory by 2 goals to 0.
Xabi Alonso's men have played brilliant football, as they have been doing all season, and so far in the Bundesliga, they have not yet lost a single game, repeating the feat of some teams such as the invincibles Arsenal, and they have 17 wins and 4 draws in 21 games. Five points behind second, it's not that they can relax, because anyone can beat you in a league like this, but they can even allow themselves to slip up so that they would remain leaders alone until the end of the season.
And with this, a doubt assails us. Will Leverkusen really be able to unseat Bayern Munich as undisputed Bundesliga champions? Bayern has won all the leagues for 11 seasons, and the last one they lost was in the 11/12 season, and it was Borussia Dortmund who achieved the feat. And a season before, 10/11 would be the last season that Leverkusen would manage to finish above Bayern, being second and third respectively.
It is true that last year Borussia was once again less than 3 points away from winning the Bundesliga, but since Bellingham was not there in the last game of the season, they were not able to react as they should given the situation they had and the Bayern won again. Therefore we would talk about dethroning a team that has been reigning in Germany for 11 seasons without supposedly being within reach.
It should also be said that Bayer 04 Leverkusen has never ever won the competition, and it has been in second place on 5 occasions, as in the aforementioned 10/11, and on 6 occasions third, as the season would do. passed, but he would not have been able to win it yet. Therefore, its achievement would be even more valued if possible, with a coach that we could call a rookie because this is his first adventure as a coach, and a really young squad, with flagship players like Wirtz or Grimaldo.
It could be assumed that the project is for a long time, but we all know the world of football, and from the coach to the players mentioned above, they are already on everyone's lips to see which team they end up with next season. There is talk that Xabi Alonso is the first positioned to end up on technical staffs like Liverpool or Real Madrid.
