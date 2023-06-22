This weekend the return final of the First Category A of Colombian soccer will take place between Millonaries FC and National Athletic, both teams will seek to add another title to their record.
For this reason, here we recount the last occasion in which National Athletic He was champion in Colombia.
He National Athletic was proclaimed champion for the last time in the 2022 Apertura Tournament, it was the ninety-fourth edition of the First Category A of Colombian professional soccer, being the first tournament of the 2022 season. This contest began on January 20 and concluded on June 26, 2022.
National Athletic won their 17th league title in this tournament, beating Sports Tolima in the final by an aggregate score of 4-3 after winning 3-1 in the first leg in Medellín and losing the second leg in Ibagué by two goals to one.
The purslane team is the highest monarch of coffee football at the domestic level and its 17 championships have been won in: 1954, 1973, 1976, 1981, 1991, 1994, 1999, 2005-I, 2007-I, 2007-II, 2011- I, 2013-I, 2013-II, 2014-I, 2015-II, 2017-I and 2022-I.
