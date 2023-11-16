The 5th date of the South American Qualifiers is over. And there were surprises: Argentina, which came with a devastating pace, was surprised at home by Uruguay, which defeated it 2 to 0. For its part, Brazil received its second consecutive defeat by falling in Colombia by 2 to 1. This situation, that the two giants of South America lose at the same time, did not happen long ago.
When was the last time that Argentina and Brazil lost on the same date in the South American Qualifiers?
The Argentine and Brazilian teams had not lost on the same qualifying date since October 2015, on the road to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
On that occasion, Argentina fell to Ecuador, at home, while Brazil lost to Chile.
Despite the fall, Scaloni’s team continues in first position, with 12 units, a product of the four previous wins. The defeat against Uruguay also determined the end of “Dibu” Martínez’s undefeated record. The last time they had scored it was in the final of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when Mbappé converted it three times.
Brazil, for its part, was in fifth position, an unusual place for the team that has won the most World Cups in history.
Next Tuesday, at the Maracaná Stadium, a new edition of the Classic of the Americas will be played. Who will win?
