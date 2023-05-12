While we all love to see teams considered to be the best in the world face each other in the latter stages, it’s also incredibly exciting to see a team that wasn’t expected to go very far reach the final stages of the Champions League.
That is exactly what is happening in the 2022/23 campaign because the Derby della Madonnina in the semifinals between Inter and AC Milan has already had its first leg, with a 2-0 victory for the Interistas, and whoever wins in the series they will face Real Madrid or Manchester City, two of the great candidates in the preview of the most important continental tournament at club level.
Looking specifically at Milan, they are one of the most decorated clubs in the history of the tournament. We will focus on the historic Italian club that has a great chance to raise the Orejona again.
When was the last time that AC Milan was champion of the Champions League?
The Rossoneri’s most recent triumph in Europe it was in 2007, in a revenge job. Having been beaten by Liverpool in Istanbul just two years earlier, the two teams met again in the 2006/07 Champions League final. It was at the Olympic Stadium in Athens, 2-1 thanks to two goals from their striker Filippo Inzaghi.
How was AC Milan’s lineup when they won their last Champions League?
Dida; Massimo Oddo, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini, Marek Jankulovski; Gennaro Gattuso, Andrea Pirlo, Massimo Ambrosini, Clarence Seedorf; Kaka; Inzaghi.
How many times did AC Milan win the Champions League?
AC Milan won the trophy seven times, being the second most successful in this competition, only behind Real Madrid (14). Below we will review case by case.
|
YEAR
|
STADIUM
|
RESULT
|
1962/63
|
Wembley, England
|
AC Milan 2-1 Benfica
|
1968/69
|
Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid
|
AC Milan 4-1 Ajax
|
1988/89
|
Camp Nou, Barcelona
|
Steaua Bucharest 0-4 AC Milan
|
1989/90
|
Praterstadion, Vienna
|
AC Milan 1-0 Benfica
|
1993/94
|
Olympic Stadium, Athens
|
AC Milan 4-0 Barcelona
|
2002/03
|
Old Trafford, Manchester
|
Juventus 0-0 AC Milan (3-2 Milan on penalties)
|
2006/07
|
Olympic Stadium, Athens
|
AC Milan 2-1 Liverpool
#time #Milan #champion #Champions #League
Leave a Reply