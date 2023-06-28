River Plate defeated The Strongest 2-0 at home, on the last date of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores in Group D, and finished second in the area, only behind Fluminense, who accumulated 10 points as the “Millo” but surpasses him in goal difference (+4 to 0).
Martín Demichelis’s team won all the games they played at home in this continental competition, and they are also going through a phenomenal streak at home playing in the 2023 Professional League, a championship that they comfortably lead and where they have many chances of being crowned in a few more days.
When was the last time River lost at the Monumental Stadium?
River has 11 consecutive games! winning at the Monumental Stadium, and has not known defeat since February 26, 2023, when Sarandi Arsenal surprised him and beat him 2-1, on the fifth day of this present LPF. We review the full list.
How did River do at the Monumental during 2023?
Martín Demichelis’ “Millionaire” played 13 games at his stadium this year, and won all but one, the one mentioned against “Viaducto”: in all the rest he won, scoring 27 goals and conceding only seven. “Arse” reversed the result on their own court, since River began winning with a goal from Paradela in the first half, but Guzmán and Leal appeared in the plug-in to surprise the more than 80,000 souls present and put it 2 to 1 final. Fortunately for the River Plate fans, everything else was joy.
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
TOURNAMENT
|
ARGENTINIANS
|
2-1
|
LPF
|
ARSENAL
|
1-2
|
LPF
|
GODOY CRUZ
|
3-0
|
LPF
|
UNION
|
1-0
|
LPF
|
LP GYMNASTICS
|
3-0
|
LPF
|
SPORTS CRYSTAL
|
4-2
|
LIBERATORS CUP
|
INDEPENDENT
|
2-0
|
LPF
|
MOUTH
|
1-0
|
LPF
|
PLATENSE
|
2-1
|
LPF
|
FLUMINENSE
|
2-0
|
LIBERATORS CUP
|
DEFENDING
|
1-0
|
LPF
|
INSTITUTE
|
3-1
|
LPF
|
THE STRONGEST
|
2-0
|
LIBERATORS CUP
#time #River #lost #Monumental #Stadium
