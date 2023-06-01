There is only one day left for the Spanish league championship to end but there are many things at stake, for example, the place that remains for a relegation that is red hot. The only thing we already know for sure is the participation of the teams in the next edition of the Champions League. Remember that from LaLiga there are four teams that go to the highest European competition, which are ruled by the first four positions in the table, and in this league edition they have been, in this order, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid -they can lose the second position-, Atlético de Madrid -can get the second position- and Real Sociedad.
Today we will talk about Real Sociedad and its role in the Champions League. When was the last time the Txuriurdin team played in the highest European competition? know him.
When was the last time Real Sociedad played in the Champions League?
The last time the people from San Sebastian played in the Champions League was in the 2013/14 season. Ten years later they will compete again in this prestigious European competition.
Before that time they played it ten years before, in the 2003/04 season.
What was Real Sociedad’s role in that edition of the Champions League?
A bittersweet memory of the txuriurdines who were drawn in Group A with Manchester United, Bayer Leverkusen and Shaktar Donetsk. The team that was coached by Jagoba Arrasate, the current coach of CA Osasuna, failed to win a single game in the group stage, quickly being eliminated.
He only managed to scratch a point from Manchester United in Anoeta, leaving the match as a result of glasses, 0-0.
What players were in that Real Sociedad?
The Real Sociedad of that edition of the Champions League had great talents. In attack there was the name of a very young Antoine Griezmann who was already beginning to stand out, a Carlos Vela who was pure talent, a Claudio Bravo who was the insurance under the sticks of the San Sebastian team and a young Íñigo Martínez, among others. There were also names like Sergio Canales or Xabi Prieto.
