The Mexican National Team fell to the United States in the final of the Concacaf Nations League. The Stars and Stripes team won by the score of 0-2. The Aztec team, led by Jaime Lozano, was surpassed throughout the match and raises many doubts regarding its participation in the Copa América.
El Tri suffered a new defeat against the Americans. The Aztec team has not been able to beat the US Team for more than four and a half years. The last victory of the Mexican National Team against the United States was on September 6, 2019, in a friendly match. On that occasion, Gerardo Martino's team won by a score of 3-0 with goals from Javier 'Chicharito' Hernández, Erick Gutiérrez and Uriel Antuna.
Since then, these two squads have met seven times, with five wins for the Stars and Stripes and two draws.
In June 2021, the United States won the first edition of the Concacaf Nations League after beating Mexico by a score of 2-3.
In August 2021, the United States won by a score of 0-1 in the Gold Cup final.
In November of this same year, the United States defeated Mexico in a qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar by 2-0.
In March 2022, in a World Cup qualifying match, the United States and Mexico tied 0-0.
In April 2023, both teams faced each other in a friendly that was tied at one goal.
In June 2023, the United States defeated Mexico by a score of 3-0 in the Nations League semifinals.
Finally, in the final of the 2024 Nations League, the Mexican National Team fell by a score of 0-2 against the Americans.
