We have already had two rounds in the Premier League so far, and the new project of the Dutch coach, Erik Ten Hag, does not seem to start at the moment. The Red Devils have yet to score points in the top flight of English football, causing concern among United fans. So far they have lost against Brighton by two goals to one and against Brentford by four goals to nil.
Due to these poor results, Manchester United begins this new edition as bottom of the standings, something that is strange coming from a football great, not only English, but world football. But when was the last time Manchester United held the red lantern spots in the Premier League?
To do this we must go back in time 30 years. We are in the 1992/93 season, at that time it was Sir Alex Ferguson who directed the Red Devils in what meant a change of format in the English league, that same season the first edition of the Premier League as we know it was played in the times of now.
United’s first game was against Sheffield United, and really, it was a disaster. The Manchester team lost in their league debut by two goals to one -just like this season-. The second date and the one that meant the first game at Old Trafford was against Everton, a game that was a new disappointment when they lost it by three goals to nil. On the third date the first point would come, when they tied at one against the newly promoted, Ipswich Town.
This string of results caused Manchester United to fall to the bottom of the table. How did the Manchester team do in the rest of the season?
Well, although they started off on the wrong foot in the new Premier League, finally the team made up of figures such as Schmeichel, Beckham, Ryan Giggs or Eric Cantona -who arrived in the middle of the season- knew how to lead the way to the league title, winning said edition. with a 10-point lead over second-placed Aston Villa.
Do you think that Manchester United can repeat what they did in that season?
#time #Manchester #United #bottom #English #league #table
Leave a Reply