Pep Guardiola's Manchester City defeated Newcastle 2-0 with two goals from Silva at the Etihad Stadium. He left it on the way to the semi-finals of the FA Cup, where the celestials still do not know which rival they will face, but they already have their place assured.
City advances in all the competitions it competes with very ease, they have long demonstrated superiority, but above all, consistency in their results and performances. Beyond the fact that in some games you can count on some luck.
With the victory against the MagpiesPep's team qualified by sixth time in a row to the semi-final stage of the FA Cup, being the first team in the history of this competition to do so, however, that is not the only achievement they obtained in this match.
City has a total of 22 matches without knowing defeat. Since December 6 of last year, in the match against Aston Villa in the Premier League where they lost by the minimum in the last quarter of the match.
Since that match until now, they have accumulated 19 wins and 3 draws.
2-1 Luton Town
3-2 Red Star
2-2 Crystal Palace
3-0 Urawa Red Diamonds
4-0 Fluminense
3-1 Everton
2-0 Sheffield United
5-0 Huddersfield
3-2 Newcastle
1-0 Tottenham
3-1 Burnley
3-1 Brentford
2-0 Everton
3-1 Copenhagen
1-1 Chelsea
1-0 Brentford
1-0 Bournemouth
6-2 Luton Town
3-1 Manchester United
3-1 Copenhagen
1-1 Liverpool
2-0 Newcastle
