Paris Saint Germain of France already had a friendly match scheduled at the beginning of 2022, against a team made up of footballers from Al-Hilal and Al Nassr, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak it was canceled and now it has been confirmed that it will be played. at the beginning of this 2023.
In the last hours, it was reported from the organization that the informal clash will be held on January 19 in Riyadhbut although it will not be for the points, it will have several attractive points: the main one will be the confrontation of Lionel Messi against Cristiano Ronaldorecently announced as a reinforcement for Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia, in what will be the reunion between two world soccer stars.
The last time Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi met on the same pitch was on December 8, 2020: That day FC Barcelona and Juventus de Turin faced each other at the Camp Nou, behind closed doors, for the last day of the group stage of the Champions League and the duel fell on the Portuguese side.
It is that Juve won 3-0 and the star born in Madeira was the MVP of the match for the two goals he scored, in the 13th and 56th minute, both from penalties according to the site flash score.
In total, CR7 and Leo have met 36 times: 18 for the Spanish League, 6 for the Champions League, 5 for the Copa del Rey, 5 for the Spanish Super Cup and 2 for international friendlies. Messi leads the record with 16 wins and 22 goalswhile Cristiano has 11 wins and 21 goals. Both gave us the most exciting rivalry of recent times.
