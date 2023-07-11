The arrival of Lionel Messi has caused a revolution in the MLS despite the fact that the Argentine player has not yet been presented at Inter Miami since he is on vacation resting with his family. Since his arrival in the United States was made official, the pink team has managed to get the services of Sergio Busquetsan old friend of the Argentine from his days at Barcelona, is close to signing Jordi Alba and made sure to Gerardo Martino as coachwith whom Messi was in Barcelona and coincided in the Argentine National Team.
It should be mentioned that the squad of the team that has David Beckham as one of its owners is not entirely competitive. Before the arrival of the Argentine star, the figure of the team was Joseph Martinez, who has a great past in MLS but has suffered a significant number of injuries that affected his performance. We must also mention the presence of DeAndre Yedlinof the United States National Team Kamal Miller, Rodolfo Pizarro and the promise of the team Benjamin Cremaschi.
Despite the excitement for the arrival of the world champion in Qatar 2022, the reality of the Florida team is far from being desired since it is in the last position of the position table in the Eastern Conference with 18 units in 21 gameIt is the product of 5 wins, 3 draws and 13 losses. At present, the team is not managing to get a footing either and He has not been able to add three points for the last 10 games when they defeated the New England Revolution 2-1 on May 13. It should be noted that in between they have managed to achieve two victories for the US Open Cup that left them in the semifinals where they will play against FC Cincinnati, one of the most fit teams in the North American league.
This is the losing streak that Inter Miami FC has:
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
NASHVILLE FC
|
2-1
|
ORLANDO CITY
|
3-1
|
MONTREAL
|
1-0
|
NEW YORK RB
|
1-0
|
D.C. UNITED
|
2-1
|
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION
|
3-1
|
PHILADELPHIA UNION
|
4-1
|
AUSTIN FC
|
1-1
|
COLUMBUS CREW
|
2-2
|
D.C. UNITED
|
2-2
Will Lionel Messi be able to turn history around in South Florida?
