The Cruz Azul Football Club is advancing with a firm step in the 2024 Clausura Tournament and at the moment after the first eight days of the regular phase, it is the absolute leader with 19 units, the product of six wins, one draw and one defeat, in addition, it registers six consecutive wins.
In this way, the celestial illusion has not been long in coming and we immediately long to return to being a leading team given that it dragged several tournaments without having the best performance, therefore, we remember and remember how the Machine went. last time that they were general leaders in the Liga MX in the Clausura 2021 where they raised the ninth.
The last time that the La Noria team was the leader of the classification was in the Guard1anes Clausura 2021 Tournament when they were led by the Peruvian coach Juan Reynoso,
On that occasion they were the absolute leaders after 17 days of the regular phase and achieved an institutional record of 41 points, the product of 13 wins, two draws and two losses, in addition, a difference of 15 after conceding 11 goals and scoring 26 goals.
In this way they advanced directly to the quarterfinals, they faced Toluca, which qualified through playoffs and they were eliminated on aggregate 4-3, later in the semifinals they beat Club Pachuca 1-0 on aggregate score and in the grand final they defeated in the aggregate 2-1 to Santos Laguna and thus they were able to break the drought of more than 23 years without a league title and won their ninth Liga MX trophy.
Since then, they have accumulated five tournaments in a row failing, having positions 8, 8, 7, 8 and 16, respectively, so in this Clausura 2024 they hope to break the malady and stay in first position or at least in the first positions and qualify again for the Liguilla directly without going to the Play-In.
