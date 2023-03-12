After having achieved a streak of four consecutive victories and seven without losing, Chivas suffered defeat again this Friday by losing to Puebla by the minimum in the Cuauhtemoc StadiumHowever, the rojiblanco team remains in third place in the 2023 Clausura Tournament of Liga MX with 21 units.
The Guadalajara fans are excited about the Serbian project Veljko Paunovicsince after casting some doubts he has managed to put the team among the first places in the classification, something that has not happened for some time.
In fact, the last time Guadalajara ranked among the first four places in the MX League it was in the Closing 2017semester in which he culminated as champion by beating tigers in the grand finale In that tournament, the Argentine Matias Almeyda was in the technical direction, remaining in the third step with 27 points, to later leave on the way to Atlas and Tolucain eighths and quarters, respectively, until crowned in the akron stadium against the regios by 4-3 global.
Thanks to this comparison, the fans of the Sacred Flock are excited about the possibility of achieving the thirteenth star on the shield, however, a series of combinations of results on this date could lower the Guadalajara team from the zone of league direct, then to win Pachuca and Toluca They could send it to the playoffs, with six days to go.
It will be next Saturday March 18 when Chivas receive América in La Fortaleza for the National Classica vitally important duel in the Fiesta Grande aspirations of both teams, then will come the Classic Tapatio in front of the Atlas in the Jalisco Stadiumin addition to Necaxa, Lion, Blue Cross and finally, Mazatlan.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#time #Chivas #ranked #top #Liga
Leave a Reply