⚽ #LigaMX #Closure2023 #DataGEB Repeat win! Matchday 11 – Final Score@ClubPueblaMX 1 – 0 @Chivas Puebla cuts a streak of 6 home games without beating Guadalajara, it had not done so since 2018 2-0; The Strip did not have two wins in a row since September 23, 2022. pic.twitter.com/oUxpAJcOVb – GSports (@GEBSports) March 11, 2023

In fact, the last time Guadalajara ranked among the first four places in the MX League it was in the Closing 2017semester in which he culminated as champion by beating tigers in the grand finale In that tournament, the Argentine Matias Almeyda was in the technical direction, remaining in the third step with 27 points, to later leave on the way to Atlas and Tolucain eighths and quarters, respectively, until crowned in the akron stadium against the regios by 4-3 global.

🔴 Víctor ‘Pocho’ Guzmán spoke about assimilating defeat and how he will face @Chivas the National Classic. 🗣 “We are not going to look for who did it for us, we are going to look for who pays us,” said the captain of Guadalajara.@FOXSportsMX pic.twitter.com/Maff1fzXe6 — Rodrigo Camacho (@rodrigocamacho_) March 11, 2023

It will be next Saturday March 18 when Chivas receive América in La Fortaleza for the National Classica vitally important duel in the Fiesta Grande aspirations of both teams, then will come the Classic Tapatio in front of the Atlas in the Jalisco Stadiumin addition to Necaxa, Lion, Blue Cross and finally, Mazatlan.